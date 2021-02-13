Editor's note: Today's feature is the second featuring an 8-plus loop trail along The Applachian Trail near Hamburg. The first feature appeared last week and detailed the hike to Pulpit Rock.
HAMBURG — The Pinnacle offers a stunning view of the Lehigh Valley, and is regarded as one of the premier vistas along Pennsylvania's nearly 230 miles of The Appalachian Trail (AT).
From Pulpit Rock, there are several rock scrambles, but nothing like the ascent to reach the vista from Pulpit Rock. Most of the rocky sections over the two-plus miles between Pulpit Rock and the Pinnacle are level, or just slight up or down.
As you descend just a bit from Pulpit Rock — especially if you are a morning hiker — take a glance back at the rock and toward the sunrise to see a nice profile of the rock formation.
The white-blazed AT winds its way through a nice section of forest before taking a turn to the north, and a switch to ridgeline hiking absent the larger rocks around Pulpit Rock. Still rocky, this section just features the typical rocky steps and small stones that contribute to thru-hikers description of the AT in Pa. — "Rocksylvania."
Over the two miles of ridgeline hiking, you can glance east or west and see an occasional view of the region thanks to no leaves on the trees. There are at least two rocky outcrops you can step off the trail to see some of the surrounding landscape, one to the west shortly after leaving Pulpit Rock and the second closer to the Pinnacle.
Just prior to the Pinnacle, a yellow-blazed trail cuts back to the east. This lets you know you are near the vista. Soon enough, a massive rock cairn appears. From there, it's just steps along a blue-blazed trail to the vista, which wraps around and provides more than a 180-degree view of the farmland and valley below.
Caves are said to be among this massive rocky outcrop, but given the icy conditions this hiker chose not to explore any further. Take in the entire area, including the rocks and more limited views to the north and west. Getting back to the AT is easy from any point on the rim.
As you rejoin the AT, it's nearly two miles of trekking along an old forest road and the hike is largely level with a few slight declines. There are several side trails that join the AT through this section.
At nearly two miles, you'll come to a clearing — said to be a helicopter landing spot — and another sign detailing where you are and the trails in the area. A blue-blazed trail darts left and soon the downhill begins. This trail soon connects with Furnace Creek — which you'll hear coursing its way through the valley — providing a nice soundtrack for your trek back toward your vehicle.
Several spots along the trail are somewhat steep, so caution should be used during wet or icy weather. While there are no big waterfalls, several spots along the trail offer the opportunity to take in views of the creek amid the rhododendron and hemlocks rising from the forest floor.
Nowhere else on this loop are there many hemlocks or rhododendrons, so this section is unique, and more like the trails closer to home.
About a mile and a half into the descent, you emerge to see Hamburg Reservoir. From here, hug the shoreline and continue to another gate and continue on the gravel roadway to the intersection with the AT. Cross the bridge to the right and take the roadway back to the left and you will soon be at your vehicle.
For more information about the AT in Pa., visit www.appalachiantrail.org.
