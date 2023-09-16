MILTON — Two members of "The Greatest Generation" are scheduled to be among those taking in the sights and sounds of the annual Milton Harvest Festival Parade.
The parade steps off at 1 today along Front Street, capping a week of festival activities in the borough.
Milton American Legion Post 71 Cmdr. Denise Ulmer said the Legion's traditional float will again be a part of the parade. Two special passengers are scheduled to be riding in a convertible directly in front of the float, which will appear near the beginning of the parade.
"In the convertible will be Dale Ranck, who was in the Navy. He is 98 years old," Ulmer said.
Donald "Pete" Karchner, a 101-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, will also be in the convertible. Both Ranck and Karchner served during World War II.
"There's not too many World War II veterans left," Ulmer said. "Honor them now, while they're here. I feel that's important."
Ulmer said the Milton American Legion follows a national program titled American Legion: Be The One. Through the program, she said veterans are encouraged to offer support to — and regularly check on — their peers.
"Why do we wait until everyone dies and say 'he was a good guy'?" Ulmer said. "Give them a call, say 'how are you doing?'"
It's through that program which led the Legion to coordinate having Ranck and Karchner participate in the parade.
"We were talking with these guys... one thing led to another," Ulmer said. "That... would be a thrill to them, an honor, to have them in the parade."
While she hopes the two veterans enjoy being the parade. Ulmer also wants the community to recognize the importance of seeing them in the event.
"They will have good memories to share with their children, their grandchildren," she said, of the veterans. "I hope (the community) takes away respect for the men that made this possible, and pride that their community does this."
It's important for the American Legion to be actively engaged in the community, Ulmer said.
"This is what we're all about, this is what we fought for," Ulmer said. "(We want) to have our children learn priorities and respect, instead of taking everything for granted.
"We want them to enjoy it, and have happy memories, like I remember the parades we used to have."
Years ago, Ulmer said even Memorial Day featured a big community parade.
"I can remember when we had Memorial Day parades, and we had an ice cream truck there handing out ice cream to the kids," she said.
Following the Legion float will be a 1997 Jeep Wrangler, honoring veterans and driven by Anthony Worrell.
The saluting officer for the parade will be Father John Hoke, of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
"I feel humbled that I've been asked to do this," said Hoke.
Other activities slated to take place today as part of the festival include: Arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, Arch Street; Chalk the Walk on Elm Street, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.