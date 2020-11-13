LEWISBURG — There was no real discussion of an East Buffalo Township (EBT) request of Lewisburg Borough at the Thursday evening meeting of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission.
A letter by EBT outlining the request to discuss the future of the department had not yet been brought to the borough. The partners in the department have been in a long-running disagreement over costs and service allocations.
“It’s just another request to get us back in a room to talk,” said Commissioner Char Gray, an EBT supervisor. “With whatever option might work, either getting down and sitting and talking about the existing (intergovernmental agreement) or looking for another alternative for an organizational structure.”
Matt Schumacher, EBT supervisor chair and commission alternate, said he would deliver the letter which outlined options today. They included dissolution or having one municipality or the other be in charge of the department with the other given an option of contracting for service. EBT supervisors approved the letter on Monday night but declined to approve the 2021 budget as presented.
Chief Paul Yost noted he had already received a copy of the letter and distributed it to commission members. He said the topic was not in his charge as chief, but added there would be no operational impact on the department regardless of what happens in the year ahead.
“Technicaly, based on the way the agreement is written, if either party does not approve the budget, we operate under the 2020 budget until someting can be taken care of in (2021),” Yost said.
Yost added that the department was down four officers from being fully staffed. Shifts were being covered, but the overtime budget was being tapped.
Yost said Officer Thomas M. Snyder, injured in a crash while on duty, had not returned to work. The department vehicle involved, a 2017 Ford Interceptor, was being repaired.
Snyder, according to a Pennsylvania State Police investigation, was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital with what was described as a possible injury after the collision with a private vehicle.
The crash was reported at 9:23 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the intersection of Market and South Seventh streets, Lewisburg. The other motorist, the driver of a 2016 BMW X1, reported a “suspected minor injury” but was not transported for treatment.
Commissioner Jordi Comas, of Lewisburg, was absent from the commission meeting Thursday evening.
