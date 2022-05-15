LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University Class of 2020 participated in the university’s first online commencement celebration event on July 19, 2020, after their in-person ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The class will get its promised traditional commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, on Malesardi Quadrangle.
Bucknell’s 172nd Commencement, celebrating more than 900 graduates from the Class of 2022, is scheduled for the following day, at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 22, on Malesardi Quadrangle.
Tickets will not be required for either ceremony if it is held outside. Tickets will be required if the ceremony is moved indoors to Gerhard Fieldhouse due to severe weather. If the ceremony is moved indoors, additional guests may view a live webcast of the commencement ceremony from various campus locations.
Approximately 500 members of the Class of 2020 have registered to return for the in-person celebration. Their Commencement Weekend will also feature Bucknell traditions including a Friday evening Candlelighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on Malesardi Quad, with the Class of 2020 champagne toast to follow.
During Saturday’s ceremony, President John Bravman and Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak will provide remarks, and Class of 2020 President Arianne Evans — a business administration graduate from San Juan Capistrano, Calif. — will address her classmates. Following the ceremony, graduates will participate in the traditional recess from Malesardi Quadrangle and through the Christy Mathewson Gates.
After the ceremony, college receptions for both Class of 2020 and 2022 graduates will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the following locations: College of Arts and Sciences, Sojka Lawn; College of Engineering, between Academic East and Academic West; Freeman College of Management, Holmes Hall Patio.
The Class of 2022 Candlelighting ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21, on Malesardi Quad, with an evening celebration of the class scheduled from 8:30 to 10 p.m. on the Sojka Pavilion Lawn.
Daisy Auger-Domínguez — a member of the Class of 1995 and the chief people officer at Vice Media Group who spent two decades designing and executing diversity, equity and inclusion strategies for companies such as Moody's Investors Service, The Walt Disney Company and Google — will deliver the keynote address at Sunday’s Commencement ceremony. In March, Auger-Domínguez published her new book "Inclusion Revolution: The Essential Guide to Dismantling Racial Inequity in the Workplace."
Tarrin Earle — a markets, innovation and design major from Florence, N.J. — is the Class of 2022 Commencement student speaker, while Lia Zavattaro — an environmental studies and Spanish major from Old Greenwich, Conn. — will open the ceremony by singing the national anthem.
Following the ceremony, graduates will also recess from Malesardi Quadrangle and through the Christy Mathewson Gates.
