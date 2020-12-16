WILLIAMSPORT — Celebrating the holiday season in 2020 will certainly be different than past years, but some companies and caring individuals are still finding a way to spread some holiday cheer. Companies are cancelling holiday office parties to keep their employees safe, but donating the allocated funds to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
Nate Seigel, general manager of Mifflinburg Lumber and Building Supply, said a holiday party had been a tradition in the company.
"Families would gather at a local restaurant where we took over an entire room, had appetizers and dinner and shared ridiculous games and gifts," he said. "It has been a wonderful event that made our work team more like family. This year with COVID concerns, we were disappointed to be forced to cancel but saw a new opportunity to give. Since our beginning, giving back in our community has been a fundamental attribute of our organization so it was natural to find a new home for our Christmas funds, especially given the extraordinary need.”
Funds which would have been spent on the party were donated to the food bank.
Since COVID struck, the food bank saw a more than 40% increase in food distribution over the same time last year. This equates to more than 13 million additional meals.
To learn more about the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, visit www.centralpafoodbank.org or call 570-321-8023.
