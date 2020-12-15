LEWISBURG — Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, noted Monday that the hospital has been selected as a one of the region's distribution points for approved COVID-19 vaccines.
The first shipment of a Pfizer vaccine was scheduled for today, according to a statement. The shipment will be used to vaccinate providers, clinical staff and support personnel caring for patients in the hospital and its primary and specialty care clinics.
Initial doses in the two-step process would be given starting Wednesday, Dec. 16, with follow-up doses given from the next shipment received. After hospital-related staff have been vaccinated, Evangelical will work with the state to widen the vaccination effort with future shipments.
