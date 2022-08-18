LEWISBURG — Leslie Valentine, Lewisburg Borough meter supervisor/clerk, will be retiring from a job which has become part of borough lore.
Valentine said disgruntled motorists have called her many things in the more than 22 years she’s been monitoring meters and citing parking violators on the streets of the borough.
“The Hitler, The Nazi,” were among those Valentine recalled on a recent morning. “I can’t say some of the other words.”
Valentine named Lewisburg as her hometown, though she has lived in Montandon for 42 years. She graduated from Lewisburg Area High School in 1975.
Valentine’s training included how to receive complaints and how to be authoritative yet friendly. She has also been walking up to 9 miles per day in all kinds of weather conditions as part of the job.
Valentine said she could write a book based on what she’s seen and dealt with.
Tiffany Hawn, Lewisburg Borough parking meter attendant, recently began training to succeed Valentine at the end of the month.
“I come from years of retail experience,” Hawn said. “Retail is helpful with customer service and how to handle many situations.”
Hawn is grateful for the training offered by her predecessor.
“I have big shoes to fill,” Hawn conceded. “(Valentine) definitely knows all the regulations and ordinances of the borough. She is also polite and friendly but (the task) is what it is.”
Hawn said the heat of summer was bearable, but she asked for advice because the cold of winter could be problematic.
“I asked her what do you do when the snow is on the ground,” Hawn said. “She just said keep in mind that spring is coming.”
Lewisburg Borough recently announced restoration of Saturday parking meter enforcement. Warnings will again be distributed on the upcoming Saturday, with tickets to be issued starting on the first Saturday of September.
The return of Saturday enforcement has caused a stir on social media, along with the overlapping tenures of Valentine and Hawn.
Hawn noted that social media observations included the notion that the borough had simply hired a second person to write tickets. Valentine noted Hawn will be on her own starting in September.
Both attendants, along with Borough Manager Bill Lowthert, noted that parking meter and parking fine revenue go toward staff costs, such as the $23.05 per hour salary of the supervisor/clerk position.
Meter revenue and fines also go toward municipal parking lot maintenance, meter maintenance, sidewalk replacement and maintenance of planting areas in the municipal parking lots.
Snow and ice removal in municipal parking lots and around the Market Street and side street parking meters are also supported by meter revenue and fines.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.