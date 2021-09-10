BLOOMSBURG — Lane restrictions and a detour will be in place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 through Thursday, Sept. 16 on westbound Interstate 80 and southbound Route 11, North Centre Township, Columbia County.
PennDOT announced that structural repairs will be performed on a highway bridge which will close the passing lane and exit ramp 241A. A detour will in place for exiting traffic. One lane of Route 11 south will also be closed.
The $81,890 project will proceed weather permitting.
