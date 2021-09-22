SELINSGROVE — "21 for 21," artwork by Chet Davis, will be on display through through Friday, Oct. 15 at the Blough-Weis Library on the Susquehanna University campus.
Born in Ashland and now a resident of Paxinos, Northumberland County, Davis graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in art education in 1973 and earned a master's degree from the Hartford Art School, University of Hartford, in 1980.
Davis' work has been exhibited at the Art Association of Harrisburg, Bloomsburg University's Haas Gallery, the Doshi Center for Contemporary Art in Harrisburg, the Erie Museum of Art, Indiana University's Kipp Gallery, the Northumberland County Council for the Arts and others.
His work also hangs in public and private collections in the United States, England, Holland, Italy and Sweden. His work can also be found in collections at Bloomsburg University, the Hazleton Art League, the Hoagannes Corporation, Mansfield University and Lock Haven University.
David has also taught art at Alvernia University, Luzerne County Community College and Misericordia University. The Blough-Weis Library exhibition is open to visitors 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
