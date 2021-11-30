LEWISBURG — Not only has Rock ‘n Read returned for 2021, it has also proven to be as popular as ever.
Rock ‘n Read, a “read-a-thon” which benefits the Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC), was not held last year. But once scheduled for the evening hours of Friday, Dec. 3 at two Lewisburg sites, it quickly sold out.
“Last week we announced it through our Facebook page,” said Andrea Tufo, DHCC executive director. “Within about five hours, our reading schedule was full.”
Tufo called the reaction “fantastic” and noted they had never seen anything like it during the many years it has been held.
“I think it shows people want to be involved and engaged,” Tufo said. “Rock ‘n Read is a somewhat safe event. It is just you and a window which is somewhat safe and clean. Though you are around masses of people, you are in a safe little bubble.”
The event was a staple of Late Night Shoppers, traditionally on the evening of the first Friday in December, as donations entitled readers to read material of their choice aloud. A microphone and amplifier permitted all of Market Street to enjoy their choices, often of holiday material.
Readers were encouraged to raise $50 in pledges for the DHCC this year.
“We said, ‘No pressure.’ The world is full of pressure,” Tufo added. “The goal for the event is $10,000. Through private sponsors we are at about $5,600 raised so far.”
Business sponsors have not not checked in yet, Tufo said, but noted budgetary things were going well. Funds raised support before and after school programs.
“It offsets our costs,” Tufo said. “It allows us to have quality programs that area also affordable.”
Tufo noted that the DHCC budget would come out balanced, which considering the year was a good sign. The center’s board recently granted permission to offer the DHCC for private rentals and programs such as senior fitness and tai chi would soon be added back.
Rock ‘n Read readers will be at Jordanna Adams, a new site, as well as long-time host Barnes and Noble. Tufo said other businesses have chosen to send readers, perhaps with an eye toward hosting Rock ‘n Read in the years ahead.
Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
