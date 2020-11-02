LEWISBURG — Geisinger’s Autism and Developmental Medicine Institute (ADMI) will be distributing emergency preparedness kits designed specifically for families of children with special needs during two no-contact events in November.
The events will be held: 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg; and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Geisinger's Precision Health Center, 190 Wells St., Forty Fort.
With funding support from The Rite Aid Foundation, ADMI created the kits for families of children with autism and other developmental needs, as well as for community first responders. The kits include a mask, a mini first aid kit, information for adults and children on how and why to mask properly, and how to plan for an emergency.
Supplies are limited and the kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks and social distancing will be required at the events.
For more information about Geisinger’s Autism and Developmental Medicine Institute, visit GeisingerADMI.org.
