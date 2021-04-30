'Scaled down' Heritage Days being planned

TURBOTVILLE — With the COVID-19 pandemic drawing down, and an extensive construction project taking place at the Warrior Run middle school/high school complex, the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society is planning to hold a “scaled down” version of Heritage Days this fall.
Jane Koch, a heritage society board member, said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the society will not be holding its annual Strawberry Festival in June at Historic Warrior Run Church.
Instead, the church will be the center of activities during the annual Heritage Days, to be held Oct. 2-3.
Due to the new elementary school being built at the high school/middle school complex, what Koch described as a “scaled-down version” of Heritage Days will be held exclusively at the church. Traditionally, the festival takes place at the church and the Hower-Slote house, which is located on school grounds.
Neither the Strawberry Festival nor Heritage Days were able to be held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“We wanted to have something (this year),” Koch explained.
“The reason we are moving the event to the Warrior Run church is because they are building the new school,” she continued. “There will be so much equipment and mud, we won’t be able to do it (there)... We thought this would be a good opportunity to showcase more of the church.”
The Fort Freeland Company of Independent Rifleman who traditionally reenact the Battle of Fort Freeland at the Hower-Slote House will be on hand at the church during the event this fall, along with Indian reenactors.
Koch noted Leon Hagenbuch will be demonstrating brick making, as that is the process which was used to build the church.
In addition, presentations will be held in the church cemetery about some of those buried in the cemetery, most notably individuals who were involved in the Battle of Fort Freeland.
Some food items will also be available for purchase, and some additional demonstrators will be on hand.
Koch noted ample parking will be available on the church property.
She said the event is still in the planning stages, with additional details to be announced as the event draws near.
