Eco Material

From left, Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa. 9), Eco Material CEO Grant Quasha, and former Rep. Kurt Masser attended a 2022 milestone event at the Montour plant for Eco Material Technologies.

WASHINGTONVILLE — A Montour County landfill is helping rehabilitate a dam in York County.

“One of the Eco Material plants down at Montour has been getting a lot of attention around the utility industry because it’s one of the earliest examples of harvesting previously disposed coal and using it in concrete products,” said John Ward, the executive director the the National Coal Transportation Association and a spokesman for Eco Material Technologies, a leading marketer for fly ash and coal combustion products.

