WASHINGTONVILLE — A Montour County landfill is helping rehabilitate a dam in York County.
“One of the Eco Material plants down at Montour has been getting a lot of attention around the utility industry because it’s one of the earliest examples of harvesting previously disposed coal and using it in concrete products,” said John Ward, the executive director the the National Coal Transportation Association and a spokesman for Eco Material Technologies, a leading marketer for fly ash and coal combustion products.
Fly ash is a coal combustion product made up of the fine particles of burned fuel that is produced from coal-fired boilers. Historically, fly ash has posed environmental and health concerns because it contains heavy metals like chromium, arsenic, and selenium that can leach out into groundwater when it is stored in either landfills or ash ponds, which are impoundment structures at coal-fired power plants that are used to dispose of coal ash.
In 2014, following a 1.1 billion gallon spill of coal ash from the Kingston Fossil Plant in Tennessee, the Environmental Protection Agency adopted rules that require companies to either follow stricter disposal procedures or divert fly ash toward “beneficial use.”
One common approach to beneficial use is to upcycle fly ash into building material, which is what the Eco Material plant in Montour County has been doing with the fly ash produced from the Talen Energy plant.
“This particular deposit, the ash that was put into this landfill, was really good quality Class F fly ash that was put in the landfill a long time ago when the markets weren’t there for using the ash,” said Ward. “That harvested ash is now being used in a large volume to build this new dam.”
There are two classes of coal ash, as defined by the American Society for testing and Materials: Class C and Class F. Class C fly ash is a byproduct of burning younger lignite or sub-bituminous coal, and has self-cementing properties that allow it to get stronger over time. Class F fly ash, like that being harvested at the Eco Material plant, requires a cementing agent like Portland cement to aid in the production of concrete.
“Fly ash has been used for many decades in the production of concrete. When you put fly ash into concrete, you can leave some of the Portland cement out,” explained Ward. “The concrete that’s made with fly ash is actually better quality than concrete that’s made without it. It’ll last longer.
“If you look at fly ash under a microscope, it looks like a bunch of ball bearings, little glassy spheres. Those spheres come in a range of microscopic sizes. By having that ball bearing shape it fills in a lot of voids in the concrete matrix.”
Eco Material has been substituting 50% of cement with fly ash in the construction and rehabilitation of the Lake Williams Dam, which supplies water and recreational opportunities for roughly 200,000 residents of York and Adams Counties. One of the touted benefits of substituting fly ash for cement, apart from creating a stronger, more durable concrete, is reducing the carbon emissions associated with the production of Portland cement.
Because of the heavy metal content of fly ash, some concerns exist around the potential for those heavy metals to leach out of concrete that has been strengthened with fly ash. However, Ward contends that heavy metals in fly ash are bound within the concrete in a process known as “encapsulation.”
According to Ward, there is estimated to be between 2 and 4 billion tons of coal ash in the United States, 2 million tons of which can be found at the Montour facility.
“We are never going to run out of this stuff,” said Ward.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.