MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County farmers — within the Middle Creek Watershed — interested in having necessary plans to follow PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regulations can sign up at the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD).

The conservation district will connect farmers with a commercial plan writer to develop a manure management plan (MMP) and/or agricultural erosion and sedimentation (Ag. E&S) plan.

