MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County farmers — within the Middle Creek Watershed — interested in having necessary plans to follow PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regulations can sign up at the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD).
The conservation district will connect farmers with a commercial plan writer to develop a manure management plan (MMP) and/or agricultural erosion and sedimentation (Ag. E&S) plan.
Having these plans will help farmers thinking of seeking financial assistance from various programs through the conservation district to install conservation practices on their operations.
Only operations within the Middle Creek Watershed which are not concentrated animal operations (CAOs) or concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) are eligible for this specific program.
Additional information is available at the SCCD office at 10541 Route 522, Middleburg, or by contacting Barry Spangler, agricultural conservation technician, at 570-837-3000 ext. 5.
The office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
