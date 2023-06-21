LEWISBURG — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter is collaborating with The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness through the ALZ CARES (Community Alliances for Resources, Education and Support) Community Action Plan to assess and meet the growing need for dementia education and support.
Through this partnership, the organizations will work together on creating an action plan to expand Alzheimer’s and dementia care and support programs within the Lewisburg area. The Miller Center will offer Alzheimer’s and dementia education and awareness programs in the community and at its Lewisburg location, beginning in September.
“The Miller Center’s dedication to preserving and improving the health of those in their community through collaborations makes the organization a perfect partner for the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Sara Murphy, vice president of programs and services for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “We are excited to partner with The Miller Center to increase the local community’s awareness about dementia, importance of early detection and ways we can lower our risk via brain health education.”
“I’m truly excited for this opportunity to bring The Miller Center and the Alzheimer’s Association together in yet another unique, community partnership,” said Ryan McNally, director, Miller Center and Community Health Initiatives. “The need for additional resources for those in our area battling or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and dementia is a great one. This collaborative effort will help both organizations deliver much needed aid and resources to individuals living with dementia and their caregivers as we strive to work together to strike out Alzheimer’s.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 400,000 caregivers.
For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org/pa. For immediate care and support, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
