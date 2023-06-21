LEWISBURG — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter is collaborating with The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness through the ALZ CARES (Community Alliances for Resources, Education and Support) Community Action Plan to assess and meet the growing need for dementia education and support.

Through this partnership, the organizations will work together on creating an action plan to expand Alzheimer’s and dementia care and support programs within the Lewisburg area. The Miller Center will offer Alzheimer’s and dementia education and awareness programs in the community and at its Lewisburg location, beginning in September.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.