MILTON — Eleven students across two school districts in upper Northumberland County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past 14 days.
Both the Milton and Warrior Run school districts continue to update the online COVID-19 dashboards each school day.
As of Friday, the Milton Area School District was reporting five students across each of its buildings as having been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past two weeks.
At Baugher Elementary School, two students and one staff member are listed as having tested positive for the virus. In addition, two presumed positive cases are reported.
Twenty-one Baugher students and three staff members are listed as quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus. At White Deer Elementary School, five students and one staff member are listed as quarantined.
At the Milton Middle School, five students and one staff member are listed as quarantined.
At the Milton Area High School, three students and two staff members are listed as having tested positive for COVID-19. Three students are listed as being quarantined.
In the Warrior Run School District, six high school students are listed as having contracted COVID-19 over the past 15 days.
This past Friday’s Warrior Run football opener against Muncy was canceled after Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack confirmed team members were quarantined due to positive COVID-19 cases among members.
