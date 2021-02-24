MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Elementary School announced its honor roll and distinguished honor roll for the second marking period.

To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and proficient in the rest, with no more than three missed homework assignments.

To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subjects and miss n o more than three homework assignments.

Distinguished honor roll

Grade 3

Aspen Burchell

Lyle Huggler

Alexandria Jenkins

Chelsea Marquette

Kaydence Matlack

Aaliyah Mistretta

Grade 4

Madison Hamm

Grade 5

Molly Bierly

Gage Furman

Jenna Houseknecht

Ian Marquette

Emily Miller

Brady O’Rourke

Madison Price

Grade 6

Shianne Buck

Gabriella Butcher

Madelyn Diffenderfer

Cash Hill

Ethan Hugar

Kim Huynh

Conor Irwin

Cooper Roman

Amelia Shrimp

Paige Winters

Honor roll

Grade 3

Basil Barbier

Isaac Barilla

Jocelyn Bartlett

Carson Barto

Holden Bennett

Madison Buck

Lillian Dieter

Sophia Geiger

Leila Hampton

Hadley Heaster

Kylie Houseknecht

Amelia Russell

Parker Shrimp

Bryar Walk

Grade 4

Niklas Bennett

Hailey Campbell

Julianna Cole

Hayden Denton

Carsten Diehl

Brooklyn Dietrich

Avery Heasley

Alexandria Herb

Joseph Kroft

Mysti Miller

Miranda Staggert

Raegan Troxell

Santiono Williams

Grade 5

Chase Bennett

Grace Childs

Isabella Clinard

Addison Grimm

Aleaha Grimm

Carly Kepner

Erika Kunst

Amara Lomax

Brielle Mowery

Olivia Raup

Raegan Segraves

Joslyn Stoner

Hunter Young

Grade 6

Aubrey Barto

Parker Bennett

Brody Denton

Isabella Goliash

Glayne Gozum

McKenna Hakes

Aubrey Hetner

Connor Jarrett

Benjamin Lechniak

Aiden Leonard

Victor Ottmann

Briar Persing

Curtis Preitz

Aiden Pysher

Zoey Sargent

Margot Schreiber

Lainie Solano

Garett Ulrich

Briella Walk

