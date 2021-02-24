MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Elementary School announced its honor roll and distinguished honor roll for the second marking period.
To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and proficient in the rest, with no more than three missed homework assignments.
To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subjects and miss n o more than three homework assignments.
Distinguished honor roll
Grade 3
Aspen Burchell
Lyle Huggler
Alexandria Jenkins
Chelsea Marquette
Kaydence Matlack
Aaliyah Mistretta
Grade 4
Madison Hamm
Grade 5
Molly Bierly
Gage Furman
Jenna Houseknecht
Ian Marquette
Emily Miller
Brady O’Rourke
Madison Price
Grade 6
Shianne Buck
Gabriella Butcher
Madelyn Diffenderfer
Cash Hill
Ethan Hugar
Kim Huynh
Conor Irwin
Cooper Roman
Amelia Shrimp
Paige Winters
Honor roll
Grade 3
Basil Barbier
Isaac Barilla
Jocelyn Bartlett
Carson Barto
Holden Bennett
Madison Buck
Lillian Dieter
Sophia Geiger
Leila Hampton
Hadley Heaster
Kylie Houseknecht
Amelia Russell
Parker Shrimp
Bryar Walk
Grade 4
Niklas Bennett
Hailey Campbell
Julianna Cole
Hayden Denton
Carsten Diehl
Brooklyn Dietrich
Avery Heasley
Alexandria Herb
Joseph Kroft
Mysti Miller
Miranda Staggert
Raegan Troxell
Santiono Williams
Grade 5
Chase Bennett
Grace Childs
Isabella Clinard
Addison Grimm
Aleaha Grimm
Carly Kepner
Erika Kunst
Amara Lomax
Brielle Mowery
Olivia Raup
Raegan Segraves
Joslyn Stoner
Hunter Young
Grade 6
Aubrey Barto
Parker Bennett
Brody Denton
Isabella Goliash
Glayne Gozum
McKenna Hakes
Aubrey Hetner
Connor Jarrett
Benjamin Lechniak
Aiden Leonard
Victor Ottmann
Briar Persing
Curtis Preitz
Aiden Pysher
Zoey Sargent
Margot Schreiber
Lainie Solano
Garett Ulrich
Briella Walk
