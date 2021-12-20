WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) recently announce the release of a new map and website dedicated to the Chillisquaque Creek Watershed, available on MARC’s website at https://montourrec.com/chillisquaque-creek/.
The Chillisquaque Creek Watershed encompasses an area of approximately 112 square miles in Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Lycoming counties. It includes more than 200 miles of waterways, including approximately 17.5 miles of the Chillisquaque Creek, from Washingtonville Borough to the creek’s confluence with the West Branch Susquehanna River.
Numerous organizations have been working to rehabilitate, protect and promote the watershed. Those organizations include the Montour County Conservation District, Chillisquaque-Limestone Watershed Association, Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Bucknell University, Washingtonville Revitalization Committee and MARC.
With funding support by the Community Giving Foundation’s 2021 Danville Youth in Philanthropy program and the Montour County Commissioners’ Tourism Fund, administered by the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, MARC has been working to identify, map and promote resources within the watershed.
Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski, Washingtonville Revitalization Committee member Kit Kelly and environmental educator Van Wagner were involved with the process.
In the coming weeks and months, MARC will be releasing new brochures and mapping of bicycling routes in and around the Chillisquaque Creek watershed and a new paddlers’ map and brochure for the Chillisquaque Creek.
In partnership with the Washingtonville Revitalization Committee and other partners, MARC plans to host a stream cleanup event and a paddling event on the Chillisquaque Creek in 2022, and is working to develop new public access locations along the stream.
