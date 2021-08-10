LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors approved a intergovernmental agreement (IGA) governing the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) at their Monday night meeting.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair, noted approval and execution of the revised agreement would hinge upon final legal review. It would take effect Jan. 1, 2022 provided partner Lewisburg also approves it by the end of the month.
The IGA, previously agreed on in principle by an EBT/Lewisburg Borough combined committee, would supersede and replace the agreement which formed the BVRPD in 2011.
The new IGA was praised for abandoning police protection units (PPU) as a measurement of service allocation between municipal partners. An as-needed format, provided services are not reduced, would take its place and not burden officers with tracking time spent in either municipality.
Regular reviews of the agreement, use of arbitration, pension and personnel distribution in the event that the department is dissolved were also commended.
Gray noted whether an appeal of a court decision favoring EBT was in the works was subject to conjecture. The decision in the Union County Court of Common Pleas supported the EBT interpretation of the 2011 IGA.
Gray and attorney Jason T. Brudecki, a partner of Solicitor Peter I. Matson, both observed that the deadline to file an appeal had passed in the last week of July and EBT had not been notified by the borough of a filing.
“If you haven’t received anything by now, I imagine they may have changed their minds on whether or not to appeal,” Brudecki said. “They had their time window on which to appeal and you probably would have received that by now.”
Brudecki said it was unlikely that a filing for an appeal would be hung up in the system or that a request for an extension was filed without EBT being notified by now.
An appeal to a higher court would need to begin with a filing where the decision was made. However, the office of the Union County prothonotary had no record of such a filing as of Monday afternoon.
