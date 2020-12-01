SUNBURY — Donations made during Giving Tuesday, a worldwide day of philanthropy, will be especially welcome this year.
Joanne Troutman, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way president and CEO, said she couldn’t think of a nonprofit which didn’t need help amid COVID-19 health restrictions and shutdowns.
“The game has really changed for everybody in the last eight months,” Troutman said. “Every nonprofit out there is needing things in their own way.”
At this point, it was difficult to even judge what sector was most needed.
“Things have cropped up that we really have never had to encounter,” Troutman observed. “Like making sure every single family has access to broadband. That is not something we would normally fund or normally identify. But that has become an acute problem.”
The need for internet access via hot spots was especially obvious now, as schools have again been resorting to remote education amid a spike of COVID-19.
“All of the basic things to think about this time of year are exacerbated,” Troutman added. “Utility costs, child care. The only thing that I think is pretty well covered and it is due in part to some of the relief dollars that have come forward are food needs.”
Troutman said monetary donations were the best way to support nonprofits, as hands-on volunteering is sometimes not possible amid pandemic conditions.
The annual campaign of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Troutman noted, often depends on workplace donations. She noted it is off to a fairly good start, though there have been disruptions in many workplaces.
Erin Ruhl, director of community engagement for the First Community Partnership Foundation of Pennsylvania (FCFP), agreed that direct monetary donations were the best way to help nonprofits.
“A few weeks ago we actually did a donor survey to a couple thousand people,” Ruhl said. “The survey results showed that people are still willing to give at the same level in 2020.”
The FCFP has been active in coaching nonprofits in asking for support.
“We recently held a workshop for nonprofit leaders to help train them in how they can ask for a gift,” Ruhl said. “We realize the importance of those dollars now, especially given the pandemic.”
Ruhl said the FCFP does not contribute in Giving Tuesday, but recently raised over $763,000 via the COVID-19 United Community Fund. They also raised $1.4 million over two days in March with Raise the Region, an online campaign.
Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 by a YMCA branch in New York City with help from the United Nations. In the United States, it is often referred as #GivingTuesday, its online hashtag.
