BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will continue to investigate a fire reported Sunday afternoon about a mile from the historic Dale Engle Walker House in Buffalo Township.
John Portzline, DCNR assistant district forester for the Bald Eagle State Forest, said Union County had already been “red flagged” that day due to the risk of brush fires. He said the fire on Dale’s Ridge near the historic property was one of several reported in the district on a windy afternoon.
“(The fire) was basically going up the side of that ridge,” Portzline said. “The William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) of Lewisburg was the initial responder. There were other local volunteer fire companies that were also dispatched to assist.”
The state Bureau of Forestry was soon on site, Portzline said, followed by a DCNR support crew to make sure the fire was extinguished. They returned Monday morning to continue an investigation into the cause of the fire which damaged about 10 acres and temporarily closed the popular Dale’s Ridge Trail.
“We want to make sure that the area is secured,” he added. “The most hazardous thing now is trees falling because of the high winds. You have a fire that has gone through that has burned out towards the bottom of the tree. Now you add a wind component.”
Portzline said trees at risk of falling have been sawed down to mitigate potential hazards. There was also a risk of embers higher in the tree spreading the fire outside of fire lines. He said they would strive to keep the surroundings as natural as they could, but safety of people visiting the property was the greater concern.
Daniel Bower of the Union County Historical Society noted being in contact with the Merrill Linn Land and Water Conservancy, which manages the county-owned property. They observed the fire was on the western-most edge of Dale’s Ridge and mostly burned undergrowth.
Chief Jamie Blount of the WCEC said the initial call was to an address off Cypress Lane. A large column of smoke seen by arriving crews prompted a call to the DCNR.
“When (WCEC personnel) arrived, they found large area involved in fire and it was working its way up the ridge,” Blount said. “At that point it became a very labor-intensive operation because of the terrain.”
Blount said the WCEC trains to fight wildfires, common in late winter and early spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.