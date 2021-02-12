With the NASCAR truck and Xfinity series kicking off their respective seasons this weekend, today is my annual prediction column for the top teams in both series.
In the Xfinity series:
• Our Motorsports: While competing for the truck championship, Brett Moffitt will also run the full Xfinity schedule. He won’t win a race, but he will challenge and continue to elevate the level of performance of this young team. The team is expected to run a second car, with Tyler Reddick set to compete Saturday at Daytona.
• JR Motorsports: Justin Allgaier is a perennial championship contender. However, I have a feeling he’ll end his career like his former teammate Elliott Sadler, a nice guy who often contends but always falls shy of winning the championship. Although he will win races this year, I’m not confident Allgaier will even make the final four. Noah Gragson is immature, both on and off the track. He’ll continue to prove why he doesn’t belong with a top team, and that he does not have what it takes to move up to the Cup series. Michael Annett will continue to be a non-factor. The most interesting component of the team will be the No. 8 car, which will be shared by short-track ace Josh Berry and teenager Sam Mayer. Once he turns 18 later this year, and is old enough to step behind the wheel, I expect Mayer will get in over his head on several occasions, but will also claim his first win in stunning fashion. Brazilian Miguel Paludo, a former truck series competitor, will run three road course races in the No. 8, and should be a factor in those events.
• Richard Childress Racing: Myatt Snider joins the team full time and should slowly develop into a regular contender for wins.
• Kaulig Racing: This team gets better each year, and in 2021 will expand to three full-time teams. With seven road courses on the schedule, there’s no doubt new full-time driver AJ Allmendinger will win races. He’ll have such a good season that he’ll also represent the team in the final four. He could be joined in the finals by teammate Justin Haley, who will continue to develop into a quality driver. Ward Burton’s son Jeb also joins the team this year, and should run up front on a regular basis.
• Joe Gibbs Racing: While Brandon Jones may finally be ready to be a championship contender, he won’t be able to keep pace with his teammate Harrison Burton, Jeff’s son. Burton will win multiple races this season, and claim the championship. Daniel Hemric joins the team as he continues his quest for his first victory in one of NASCAR’s top divisions. As usual, Hemric will finish second a lot, but will show he just doesn’t have what it takes to win in NASCAR. The team will also run a fourth car with a rotating cast of drivers. Kyle Busch will win three of the five races he runs with the team, while Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex should also shine. I’ll be most interested to see how Ty Dillon runs in the limited races he runs with this team. Dillion is out of a full-time Cup ride, and this is his opportunity to shine. Teenager Ty Gibbs will also run this car and could experience some growing pains as he learns to compete with “the big boys.”
• Team Penske: Austin Cindric will win races, but fall just shy of defending his championship, before moving on to the Cup series in 2022.
• Stewart-Haas Racing: Riley Herbst is an interesting choice to join this top team. If Herbst doesn’t perform well this season, he will be out of NASCAR before the end of the year. However, he could surprise many and win his first race.
In the truck series:
• GMS Racing: This team will continue its truck series dominance, with defending champion Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith and Tyler Ankrum each winning races. While he will come close, Creed won’t repeat as champion, before moving up to the Xfinity series. Instead, he will be defeated for the top prize by Smith. Chase Purdy will win Rookie of the Year Honors, while Raphael Lessard could also shine with this team.
• Kyle Busch Motorsports: Some may view John Hunter Nemecheck’s move from the Cup to truck series as a step backward, but in reality he’s taken a major career step forward. He’s moved from a mid-pack Cup team to a championship-caliber truck team. Nemecheck will win multiple races, mount a serious challenge for the championship and set himself up to eventually earn a top Cup ride. He’ll be joined on the team by Chandler Smith who — much like all of the other young drivers who have raced with this team over the last couple of years — will run up front on occasion, but fail to meet Busch’s standard of performance.
• Thorsport Racing: This team will be in disarray as it switches from Ford to Toyota. Grant Enfinger — the best driver on this team — has been demoted to part-time status, forced to share the ride with Toyota development driver Christian Eckes. Enfinger will win a lot, while Eckes will crash a lot. Matt Crafton should be the most consistent driver on this team, while Johnny Sauter will be looking to rebound from a terrible 2020. I’m not sure how Ben Rhodes remains employed as he’s, quite simply, not a very good driver. His rivalry with Eckes could tear this team apart.
• David Gilliland Racing: Drag racer Tanner Gray will continue to improve, while Hailee Deegan will gain a lot of attention during her rookie year. She may even challenge for the win on the dirt in Knoxville.
• Hattori Racing Enterprises: Austin Hill will continue his steady runs.
• Front Row Motorsports: Todd Gilliland must step up to the plate and win this year, but I’m not sure that will happen.
• Niece Motorsports: Brett Moffitt joins this team which mounted a challenge for the championship two years ago with Ross Chastain. Moffitt will return the team to contention, winning several races and making the final four. Ryan Truex will also shine with this team, finally winning his first truck race. Carson Hocevar will have a solid rookie season.
• Halmar Racing: After a terrible 2020 season, stymied by this team’s change of manufacturers in a year in which no testing was permitted, Stewart Friesen will turn things around in 2021. He should be especially happy that two dirt tracks — Bristol and Knoxville — are on the schedule as he may be unbeatable at those two venues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.