NORTHUMBERLAND – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Tuesday drawing matched all five balls drawn, 05-10-13-38-41, to win $100,000, less withholding. Puff Tobacco Products, 180 Duke St., Northumberland, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 800-692-7481.
