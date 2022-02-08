BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania senior Helena Eby, of (Catawissa, has been awarded a Society of Toxicology (SOT) Undergraduate Research Award (SURA) to be presented at the 2022 SOT Conference, to be held March 27-31 in San Diego, Calif.
The SOT award goes to approximately 12 students per year.
Eby has been conducting research in the lab of American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Education Fellow Michael Borland, BU professor of chemistry and biochemistry, since the spring 2021 semester. The research is funded by a Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Faculty Professional Development grant. Eby was also awarded a BU Chemistry and Biochemistry Summer Undergraduate Research Experience grant to support summer 2021 research.
Eby's work studies how a cellular receptor, called PPAR-Beta/Delta, can be targeted as a potential malignant melanoma therapeutic. She uses pharmaceutical activators of PPAR-Beta/Delta and cutting-edge laboratory techniques at BU to study cancer cell growth and tumor formation. Her studies have also examined how chemical changes to PPAR-Beta/Delta activators can alter the anti-cancer effects.
Eby has been instrumental in developing new assays in Borland's lab, as well as mentoring new students to the lab group. Eby and Borland are currently preparing the work for publication in a toxicology- or cancer-related peer-reviewed scientific journal.
The SURA covers travel, lodging, and attendance at the conference. She will participate in the Undergraduate Program and meet world-renowned toxicologists from industry, government and academia.
She'll have the opportunity to network and learn about future career opportunities and be recognized at the SURA awards ceremony.
Eby, who will graduate from BU in May, plans to attend graduate school in the fall. Her long-term goals involve attending medical school.
