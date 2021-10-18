Felony rape counts filed against Milton man

MILTON — A 21-year-old Milton man allegedly recorded by police confessing to rape has been charged with multiple felonies as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Sept. 12 and Oct. 2 at a home in Milton.
Jacob Guthrie, of Mahoning Street, has been charged with felony counts of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault (two counts) and sexual extortion, as well as two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
The charges were filed by Milton Police Department Sgt. Todd Ulrich. Court documents in the case were released Monday by the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
On Oct. 7, Ulrich said a woman reported to Milton Police Department Officer Brad Gaugler that in the middle of August Guthrie started to make unwanted sexual advances toward her.
The woman said on Sept. 12 Guthrie became angry when she refused to sit on his lap. He then allegedly started touching the woman in an inappropriate manner.
On subsequent occasions, court documents allege that Guthrie continued to make unwanted advances toward the woman, and threatened her.
Ulrich said on Oct. 8 the woman reported that Guthrie made threats to her by phone. Ulrich then worked with Pennsylvania State Police to conduct a wire interception.
During the interception, court documents said the Ring Route phone app was used to record a conversation between the woman and Guthrie.
The woman allegedly asked Guthrie why he sexually harassed her.
"Guthrie stated that his actions were highly regrettable and that he should have taken her feelings into consideration," according to court documents.
Later in the conversation, court documents said the woman asked Guthrie if he heard her saying "no" as he was touching her inappropriately.
"Guthrie responded by saying he heard her tell him no but he never heard her tell him to stop," court documents said. "(The woman) informed Guthrie that no is the same thing as stop in this situation."
Guthrie was arraigned bye District Judge William Cole and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 27.
