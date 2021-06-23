WEST MILTON — Music Camp at Central Oak Heights returned for 2021 in an altered format but with no shortage of enthusiasm among campers, counselors and “gofers.”
Junior administrative assistants Lizzy Carvell and Harris Miller were tasked with “going for this” and “going for that.”
Both were about to enter their sophomore years in high school, were alumni of the camp and happy to be back as “gofers.” Carvell and Miller respectively attend Boiling Springs and Cumberland Valley high schools. Both have family ties to the camp and summer community.
Miller, grandson of the late Mary J. Lippert Coleman, noted that people he meets at camp often mention his grandmother’s long-standing contributions to the week of music education and fun. The Mary J. Lippert Coleman Scholarship Fund also makes it possible for young people to attend the camp who may otherwise not be able to.
Elementary and middle school music campers enjoyed the “day camp” this year with many of the same sessions but no overnights. Among them, band and choral ensembles, flute-o-phones and enjoyment of “found sounds” or the rhythms and melodies people can hear in day-to-day things.
Meg McQue, elementary camp director, put it simply in when she said all involved missed the annual camp a year ago when the emerging pandemic put a crimp into plans.
Rachel Henry, staff manager said volunteers are what make the camp run. Likewise seasonal residents of Central Oak Heights love the energy the camp brings to the wooded summer grove.
“They love it,” she added. “They want to be involved and enjoy being involved.”
The Central Oak Heights 2021 Performing Arts Series will continue after the week of music camp. It is funded in part by the Woodcock Foundation for Appreciation of the Arts Inc.
The Milton Area Community Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Central Oak Heights Tabernacle. The Sunbury City Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, also at the Tabernacle. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, The Buffalo Valley Singers will perform. A 9-11 Remembrance Concert will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Tabernacle.
“Hand in Hand, Harmony and Kindness,” will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Central Oak Heights. The presentation encouraging kindness will be facilitated by Anne Lawrence, Central Oak Heights Summer Series chair, and include noted performer and writer KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner and Terry Stahley, Central Oak Heights arts coordinator.
Call 570-898-4002 or email lanlaw@ptd.net for details.
