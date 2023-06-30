Milton police searching for missing man

MILTON — Officers with the Milton Police Department are looking for a 69-year-old man who disappeared from a personal care home.
Police are looking for Paul Novothy, who went missing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, from the Broadway Manor Personal Care Home, located at 560 Broadway.
Novothy is described as being white, 5'5" and weighing 175 pounds.
According to a release issued by police, the department was alerted to the disappearance Friday, June 30.
Anyone with information on Novothy's whereabouts should call police dispatch at 570-523-1113.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
