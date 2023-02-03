State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:08 p.m. Jan. 31 along Klein Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2016 Nissan Versa driven by Ryan Moyer, 19, of Selinsgrove, went off the roadway and struck a ditch. Moyer was cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jason Himebaugh, 44, of Mifflinburg, was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected serious injuries following a crash which occurred at 4:11 p.m. Jan. 30 along Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom driven by Himebaugh lost control on a curve and slid down an embankment. Charges are pending the results of an investigation.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Domenic Haines, 27, of Middleburg, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of a suspected minor injury sustained in a crash which occurred at 12:47 p.m. Jan. 31 along Paxton Street, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Haines was pulling from a driveway when his vehicle struck a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Logan Trego, 28, of Middleburg, who was not injured.
Retail theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Beaver Springs boy has been charged after allegedly leaving Airy Dale Farm Market without paying for a pint of milk, valued at $3.30.
The incident occurred at 12:07 a.m. Jan. 24 along Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported that an unidentified employee removed more than $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
The incident occurred between Nov. 11 and Jan. 6 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Cameron Fogarty, 19, of Selinsgrove, was charged after troopers said he took $247.32 worth of merchandise on 15 different occassions.
The alleged incidents occurred between Dec. 18 and Jan. 5 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville DUI
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Arlie Smith, 23, of Montgomery, was taken into custody for driving under the influence following a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 1:58 a.m. Jan. 29 at South Market and Market streets, South Williamsport.
Three-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Williamsport woman was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of injuries of unknown severity following a crash which occurred at 2:29 p.m. Jan. 30 along Interstate 180, west of Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Heather Painter was transported to the hospital after a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving struck the rear-tire area of a 2011 Bluebird International school bus driven by Lisa Torok, 50, of Muncy. A 2011 Mercedez-Benz C300 driven by Bailey Sheridan, 24, of South Williamsport, then struck debris from the crash.
Torok and six passengers on the bus escaped injury. Troopers cited Painter with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old Muncy man is accused of fleeing a crash scene on foot.
Troopers said Christopher Foust fled on foot after a 2014 Nissan Altima he was driving lost control on a curve and struck a utility pole.
Foust was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic as a result of the crash, which occurred at 10:48 p.m. Dec. 20 along Middle Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.