MILTON — A story of hardship and humanity will hit the stage at the Art Academy of Milton when Grand, Travelers and Scrim (GTS) Youth Theatre and Gaspipe Theatre Company stage a production of “The Elephant Man.”
The 1979 Tony Award-winning play by Bernard Pomerance is based on the life of Joseph Merrick — called John Merrick in the play — a man with severe deformities who lived in the late 1800s and worked as a traveling human novelty attraction before meeting surgeon Frederick Treves, who befriended and treated him until his death at the age of 27. Merrick spent his final years at the London Hospital, where he became famous in the upper tiers of English society, not for his shocking appearance, but for his intelligence, empathy and grace.
Derek Scott, co-founder of Gaspipe Theatre Company and director for the show, said he has always been drawn to stories like Merrick’s.
“I’ve always had a huge affinity for the play, because I used to read about human oddities all the time,” said Scott. “You read about these people and they weren’t animals, they weren’t just subjects, they were human beings.”
Ian Keefer, who plays the titular elephant man Merrick, said he was thrilled to be able to portray the unlikely historical icon, a role which has been performed at times by the likes of David Bowie, Mark Hamill and Bradley Cooper.
“It’s such an honor to be able to play this character of someone I look up to so much,” said Keefer.
He explained that the play calls for no usage of prosthetics or makeup in the portrayal of Merrick’s deformities, a creative choice made by Pomerance to emphasize the character’s inner humanity. Instead, Merrick’s condition must be conveyed only through physical acting and facial expressions, a physically taxing order.
“It’s very hard on the body and everything. I come home and start doing yoga and stuff to get in the role,” Keefer said.
Keefer, who has worked with Scott on previous productions such as “The Tempest” and “12 Angry Men”, offered praise for his direction as well as the work of his co-lead Paul Withrow.
“As a director you can’t ask for anything more, he is fantastic. I would also be remiss if I did not mention my incredible co-lead Paul Withrow, who plays Dr. Frederick Treves.”
This will be the second theatrical production held at the Art Academy of Milton after a children’s musical revue last year presented by GTS Youth Theatre.
Maggie Able, founder of GTS Youth Theatre and producer/assistant director for the show, said she and Scott share a love of the classics and that she was immediately struck by the play upon first reading it.
“When I first read ‘The Elephant Man’ I thought it would be perfect, so I gave it to Derek to read and he wanted to direct it, so that’s how we ended up coming together with GTS and Gaspipe,” said Able.
Able noted that among the cast are two graduating seniors, Keefer and Reese Stahl, and that the play offered an opportunity for them to begin transitioning into adult productions.
“It’s been a labor of love, the people that are involved in this are giving it their all, they’re really working hard. I’m very proud of the work and effort everybody has been putting into this,” Scott said.
The cast list for the play includes Paul Withrow as Frederick Treves; Ian Keefer as John Merrick; Maggie Bertrand as Mrs. Kendal, Countess and Pinhead; Rosie Freeze as Nurse Sandwich and Pinhead; Ben Hartman as Carr Gomm; Andrew Confair as Ross; Laura Hartranft as Princess Alexandra; Storm Pryor as Lord John and Porter; Ralph Sayers as Bishop How and London Policeman; Reese Stahl as Snork and Belgian Policeman; Amy Straub as Pinhead No. 1; and Stefan Eisenhower as Pinhead Manager.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the Art Academy of Milton, 38 S. Front St., Milton. Dessert will be served during intermission. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/65819.
