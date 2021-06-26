In this season it is a delight to be outside and see the blooming of nature and especially the large display of new blossoms and color on the beautiful trees and shrubs.
I am an outdoor enthusiast and love going for a walk around my neighborhood. On my walk I see beautifully maintained front lawns accentuated by proud trees and shrubs. Unfortunately, I notice that incorrect mulching of trees and shrubs is widely practiced. The mulch is contacting the trunk of the trees as shown in the photograph. This practice can slowly kill trees and shrubs.
Mulch must never touch the trunk or stem. If mulch directly touches the trunk of a tree or a shrub, it can encourage the growth of girdling roots, which in time, can kill these now beautiful plants. Girdling roots are lateral roots that cut into at least one side of the main trunk. These roots restrict the movement of water and nutrients to the leaves as they put pressure on the trunk. Also, during decomposition of the mulch, heat is generated which can damage the trunk. This can attract termites and carpenter ants and they will increase the decayed areas of the trunk.
Another danger of mulch touching the trunk is that it can serve as a cover for rodents that can gnaw on the bark of the tree or shrub and damage it.
Do not pile the mulch up too high. If mulch is piled up too high, it blocks the roots from getting enough oxygen. Also, it will trap moisture and the soil may remain wet for too long a time, which can lead to root rot. Another danger lurks from plant pathogens that can enter the constantly wet and decaying bark leading to fungal cankers. If these cankers encircle the tree, they can kill the inner bark, which will starve the roots, and this can eventually kill the tree.
Proper Mulching Methods
Keep the mulch four to six inches away from the trunk of trees and shrubs. Allow the root flare to be visible. The root flare is the area where the roots spread laterally away from the stem or trunk. Apply mulch out to the edge of the tree’s crown, which is also called the drip line.
Optimum Mulching Thickness
Apply two to four inches of organic mulch above good draining soil, but only one to two inches of organic mulch over poorly draining soil. If using finely textured or double-shredded mulch, apply one to two inches of mulch above good draining soil as these materials allow less oxygen to reach the root zone. Use even less of these fine materials above poorly draining soil.
Benefits of Mulching
Now let’s focus on the benefits of mulching. Properly applied organic mulches improve soil structure, porosity, and fertility. Organic mulches can contain different types of materials such as wood chips, bark, pine needles, leaves, cocoa hulls, or compost mixes. They hinder the growth of weeds. Organic mulches conserve soil moisture, so you don’t have to water as often. They protect the roots from extreme temperatures during the summer and winter months. Last, but not least, mulching eliminates potential damage to the trunk from mowers and trimmers.
Enjoy your trees and shrubs for a long time by using proper mulching techniques.
