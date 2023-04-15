The pandemic disrupted their freshman year. It may also have prepared the Class of 2023 for the job market.

Muhlenberg College student Adonis Brooks of Brooklyn, N.Y., discusses his job prospects.

 RICK KINTZEL/THE (ALLENTOWN) MORNING CALL

Adonis Brooks is about to graduate from Muhlenberg College, and he has a job lined up. A dual-major in psychology and business, the Brooklyn, New York, native will be going home to New York City to work for a consulting firm.

“I have a job, I’ve accepted the offer, which is great,” said Brooks, who has secured a position with Huron Consulting Group’s office in Manhattan. “But while I was looking for the job, I was just super stressed with interviews and stuff like that. Overall, I can’t really complain about the job hunt, it was just a lot of work.”

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

