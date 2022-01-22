MONTGOMERY — Dr. Nancy Walker of Perry County will speak during an Eagle Grange meeting which starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
Walker will share her story and emphasize how involvement in 4-H from a young age set her on course for a career in agricultural and economic development around the world. Raised in central Pennsylvania where she was a 4-H member for 10 years and a 4-H leader for 25 years. Walker holds advanced degrees from Kutztown University, The School for International Training, and Penn State University.
An early experience through IFYE (International 4-H Youth Exchange) to India led Walker to lifetime work around the globe. A first "grown-up" job was as an art teacher in an outpost village in Newfoundland, Canada. Later she served as a Peace Corps volunteer to the Philippines and managed a rural development project in the African nation of Uganda.
Walker has also worked in east and west Africa, southeast Asia, central Asia and Russia with Agricultural Cooperative Development International and Connecting New Frontiers in Agriculture.
The Grange will be presenting Blue Jacket Scholarships to six students from Milton and Montgomery FFA Chapters at the February meeting. Facial covering is strongly encouraged and social distancing protocols will be observed.
