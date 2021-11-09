LEWISBURG — Jill Thomas, author and owner of Tom Sturgis Pretzels, will hold a pretzel workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Lewisburg Children's Museum.
Participants will learn about the pretzel making process, examine pretzel salt and design new pretzel shapes.
In 1861, Julius Sturgis established America’s first commercial pretzel bakery, the Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery in Lititz. Today his ancestors continue the business, known as Tom Sturgis Pretzels. Julius was Jill Marie Thomas’ great-great-grandfather and Tom is her father. It is indeed a family tradition.
For more information, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
