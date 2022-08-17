Students assist with health, safety at Little League World Series

Rebecca Baker, a Penn College Emergency Management and Homeland Security student from Watsontown, is helping to keep participants and guests safe during the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series. Baker is an intern in Little League International’s Security and Risk Management departments.

 Provided by Cindy D. Meixel/Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — Nine students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s paramedic program will be part of the health care team at the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series, being held through Aug. 28.

In addition, a student from Watsontown in Penn College’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security major is helping to keep participants and guests safe through a summer internship at Little League’s international headquarters, where the series is held.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.