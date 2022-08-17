Students assist with health, safety at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT — Nine students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s paramedic program will be part of the health care team at the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series, being held through Aug. 28.
In addition, a student from Watsontown in Penn College’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security major is helping to keep participants and guests safe through a summer internship at Little League’s international headquarters, where the series is held.
The nationally televised series draws tens of thousands of spectators each day to the Little League World Series complex in South Williamsport, just a few miles from the Penn College campus.
Students in the college’s paramedic majors will be on hand in the stadiums to provide for the emergency health care needs of the game’s spectators. They work under the guidance of certified professionals from Susquehanna Regional Emergency Medical Services.
Participating students include: Elizabeth A. Goodrich, of Middlebury Center; Kaylin J. Hicks, of Hughesville; Breyann E. Johnson, of Danville; Mackenzie H. Karasek, of South Williamsport; Allison Lavallee Harris, of Williamsport; Camden T. Nuttle, of Williamsport; Emilee K. Snook, of Montoursville; Charidan B. Updyke, of Greensburg; and Aleyah D. Walter, of Hughesville.
The international event exposes the paramedic students to diversity in health care and to the time, preparation and interagency cooperation required to provide care at a large-scale event.
They are under the direction of Dr. Gregory R. Frailey, emergency medical services physician with UPMC in North Central Pa. and medical director for Penn College’s paramedic and physician assistant programs.
Frailey and the students help support the comprehensive emergency services offered at the series in coordination with Dr. Jeffrey Myers, emergency medicine physician with UPMC in North Central Pa. and medical director of Susquehanna Regional EMS.
Emergency Management and Homeland Security student Rebecca Baker, of Watsontown, is looking after players’ and guests’ safety as an intern in Little League International’s security and risk management departments.
“I am beyond excited to be interning at Little League! I feel lucky to have this position,” Baker said. “I always wondered what goes on behind the scenes, and now I am finding out. The passion the staff at Little League put into their work is amazing, and I am grateful to be a part of the 2022 World Series.”
Among her duties, Baker is conducting credentialing of team members and performing background checks on various individuals working at the event, including members of the media.
“The most important task during the series is credentialing for all team members upon arrival,” she shared. “Electronic security will be monitoring all areas of the Little League complex to keep teams, families and staff safe. Another task will be granting access to specific buildings and gates for appropriate sponsors, team hosts, event staff, ushers, etc., if needed. I will collaborate with all security hubs, including connecting lost children with parents using facial recognition tracing.”
