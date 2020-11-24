LEWISBURG — The last weeks of 2020 could determine what the future holds for some small businesses.
Steve Stumbris, director of the Small Business Development Center Bucknell University (SBDC), said Small Business Saturday, observed Saturday, Nov. 28, would be like none other. He urged people to consciously choose local products and services throughout the holiday season.
“This, as always, is an opportunity to make those connections even stronger,” Stumbris said. “The need has never been greater.”
Major e-commerce platforms were easy to use, Stumbris conceded, but could be avoided.
“There are absolutely ways to shop online locally,” Stumbris said. “Then schedule curbside pickup. That still exists.”
He recalled that the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic stimulated creativity among local small businesses. Touch-free ordering, delivery to customers and other “best practices” took hold.
“Also things like personalized shopping,” Stumbirs added. “That’s an old-fashioned idea. Just scheduling your own half-hour to go visit with a local shop owner and literally be the only person.”
Stumbris said there were numerous shop owners in Lewisburg, Danville, Milton and other communities willing to go the extra mile for customers. A call, email or contact through social media would ensure a safe, satisfying shopping experience.
“The (SBDC) has been working with shop owners to help them set up schedules,” Stumbris said. “(The SBDC) is describing to them those rapidly evolving best practices for retail stores in the middle of a pandemic they can use.”
Stumbris was concerned that complacency may be setting in during the “third wave” of the COVID-19 pandemic. He suspected that some consumers may not be thinking that small business support is as important as it was. Health practices also need to be consistently applied for small businesses to stay open.
“Mask use, consistent distancing,” he noted. “When you’re out in public spaces, especially indoor spaces, follow those masking and distancing guidelines.”
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive director, said the LDP Downtown Shopping Pass would be good through Sunday, Dec. 20 rather than just through Small Business Saturday. Lights in the Hufnagle Park Gazebo were also up and greens were being put in the hanging baskets on borough street light stanchions.
