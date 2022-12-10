LEWISBURG — Reviving a holiday tradition in Lewisburg, a longtime tree lighting ceremony is set to take place.
The tree lighting ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in Hufnagle Park.
"The event will be an inclusive community event and hopes it will be a true symbol of the holiday season," Grace Mahon, event organizer, said.
The COVID-19 pandemic of course halted any kind of tree lighting ceremony over the past several years.
"There hasn't been a tree lighting ceremony in Lewisburg since 2019," said Mahon.
Mahon said the tree lighting ceremony will start off with spontaneous caroling, and will include hot chocolate, and miniature candy canes for the kids before the tree is up-lighted.
The tree was deemed unsafe by the Lewisburg Borough and has had several limbs removed due to those safety concerns. The borough also has plans of possibly taking the tree down to allow for expansion of the new Hufnagle Park amphitheater and flood mitigation efforts along Bull Run Creek.
Borough Manager William Lowthert said every strand of holiday lights on the tree were broken when a branch on the north side of it split and needed to be removed.
"We would have needed to hire an outside contractor with a crane to restring the entire tree with new lights," Lowthert said. "Since the Norway Spruce will most likely need to be removed during construction of the CDBG-CV funded Hufnagle Park Event Venue Project next spring, the borough did not feel it was a good use of potentially $5,000 - $10,000 to restring the tree for just a single year of use."
But Mahon felt that tradition was very hard to let go of, and worked to revive the event.
"People were longing to have an event where they could come together and celebrate the tradition of lighting the tree," said Mahon. "Looking at the tree is a joy whether it's a holiday or not. The tree represents community, for some, it represents a holiday, it's tradition brings people comfort," said Mahon.
Mahon agrees that it would not be financially responsible to restring lights on the tree, so she came up with an alternative to have the tree up-lighted.
"I think it's true that traditions are hard to let go of. I think you should have the opportunity to safely come together," said Mahon.
On the health of the tree Mahon said, "Everything has a life span, but I'm not an expert. I believe the borough council and planning groups should bring some joy and normalcy back."
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
