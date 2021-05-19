BOALSBURG — Pennsylvania Military Museum site Administrator Tyler O. Gum will speak on the history of the USS Pennsylvania during a program to be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, via Zoom.
Gum will speak on the evolution of the battleship, including its service in World War II.
Registration is required, space is limited.
For more information, visit www.pamilmuseum.org.
