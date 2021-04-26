BERWICK — Susquehanna Nuclear LLC, a division of Talen Energy, recently donated a command trailer to the Columbia-Montour SWAT Team for use in partnership with communities and agencies throughout the region.
The SWAT Team will use the command trailer in a variety of ways including: As an incident command center for law enforcement training activities; as a general command post in the event of a large-scale incident; in activities coordinated by local Emergency Management Agencies (EMAs) in Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties; and as a resource to fire companies in the region.
“Our senior leadership team discussed who could best use the trailer and immediately, our local SWAT organization and EMAs rose to the top of the list,” said Susquehanna Chief Nuclear Officer Brad Berryman. “They have supported Susquehanna, and our Montour generating facility in Washingtonville, for years and it seemed fitting that we provide them with this trailer to support the community in the best ways possible.”
“We borrowed the trailer recently and used it as an incident command center during an active shooter exercise we conducted in Danville,” said SWAT Commander Chief Allen L. Breach. “Our intention is to use it on a region-wide basis. The closest units like it are in Schuylkill County and in Williamsport, so having our own trailer will allow us to respond more efficiently. It honestly provides us so much flexibility – we’re really pleased to have received it from Talen."
Susquehanna Nuclear LLC is one of Talen Energy’s generating affiliates. Talen Energy Corp. is one of the largest competitive energy and power generation infrastructure companies in North America. The company owns or controls approximately 13,000 megawatts of generating capacity in well-developed, structured wholesale power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana. Talen is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across its expansive footprint. For more information visit www.talenenergy.com.
