LEWISBURG — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce will be holding a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Union County Resource Center, 480 Hafer Road, Lewisburg.
On-the-spot interviews will be conducted.
Participants will include A New Design Landscaping, BrightFarms, First Commonwealth Bank, Perkins, National Beef, Ralph S. Alberts Co., Strong Spas, Watsontown Brick Company and Weis Markets Distribution Center.
