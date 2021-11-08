SHAMOKIN DAM — Christopher Lee, M.D., has joined the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center team as the third clinician at Geisinger 65 Forward Shamokin Dam. Geisinger 65 Forward is a health care program designed
exclusively for people age 65 and over where patients get longer appointments, more on-site health services and social, educational and wellness activities.
Lee earned his medical degree at the Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia after completing his undergraduate studies in biology at Kings College in Wilkes-Barre and master's degree studies in population biology from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. He completed his family medicine residency at Williamsport Family Medicine. Prior to joining Geisinger, Lee was a family medicine physician in Lewisburg and primary care physician for local state and federal agencies.
