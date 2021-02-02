DANVILLE — Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) today announced an affiliation agreement that will increase access to and further advance the delivery of pediatric health care to families.
The affiliation seeks to leverage the combined expertise and infrastructure of the two organizations, ensuring that children in the region receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place, delivered by the best clinical team to meet their medical needs.
Initially focused on increasing access to excellence in the most advanced, specialized levels of pediatric care, the affiliation will expand to include several distinct agreements aimed at improving pediatric health care for children across the vast spectrum of pediatric disorders.
Clinicians from CHOP and Geisinger have already started to collaborate across numerous clinical areas including cardiology/cardiac surgery, radiology and laboratory services, utilizing enhanced technology powered by virtual connections and electronic medical record (EMR) capabilities.
The alliance will provide access to CHOP’s expertise in rare and complex diseases, while harnessing Geisinger’s well-established outpatient general and specialty pediatric programs and inpatient services at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
