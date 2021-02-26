MONROE TOWNSHIP - State Police at Selinsgrove are seeking information related to a man who entered an Ulta Beauty store, would not wear a mask and made a threatening gesture at an employee.
The alleged incident occurred at 4:02 p.m. Feb. 22 at Ulta Beauty, Monroe Marketplace, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The man, described as in his 30s, with a face tattoo, entered the store without a mask. When asked to wear a mask, the man allegedly became irate and screamed profanities, which disturbed customers and employees. The man then went outside the store and made a threatening hand gesture at the store manager. The suspect was driving a red/maroon SUV, police noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
