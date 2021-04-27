HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf in October signed Senate Bill 1281, the enhanced Move Over Legislation, which went into effect this week.
The legislation modifies Pennsylvania’s Steer Clear Law and Move Over Law.
The enhanced legislation states that if a vehicle is unable to pass an emergency response area without moving to another lane, the driver must pass the area at a speed no more than 20 mph below the posted speed limit.
Any disabled vehicle must use at least two of the following: Vehicle hazard lamps; caution sign or other traffic control device; and road flares.
The legislation also enhances penalties as follows: First offense, increased from $250 to $500; second offense, increased from $500 to $1,000; and third offense, increased from $1,000 to $2,000.
Enhanced penalties for bodily injury or death in relation to emergency response areas or disabled vehicles are also included in the legislation.
