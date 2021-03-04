State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Liverpool man was cited after a two-vehicle crash at 9:40 a.m. March 2 along Route 104 at Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2009 Kia Optima driven by Carson H. Frymoyer, 83, of Liverpool, was stopped and Frymoyer’s foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas, causing the vehicle the reverse on the roadway and hit a 2013 International Harvester’s trailer. Both drivers were belted and Frymoyer was evaluated at the scene, but not transported.
Frymoyer will be cited with limitations on backing.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A Lewistown man was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 9:10 a.m. March 2 along Troxelville Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Linda L. Miller, 60, was traveling east in a 2013 Ford Fiesta when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and went out of control in gravel. The vehicle continued east and left the left side of the roadway, struck a traffic sign and rolled.
Miller was belted. She will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — A Liverpool man was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 11:27 p.m. March 1 along Susquehanna Trail, Susquehanna Township, Snyder County.
Richard E. Martin, 69, was traveling south in a 2017 Ford Escape when the vehicle went off the west shoulder and into a drainage culvert. The crash remains under investigation, police noted.
State Police At Stonington PFA violation
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Northumberland woman was arrested for a protection-from-abuse order violation at 11:02 p.m. Feb. 8 along West Shamokin Street, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the victim was a 24-year-old Trevorton man.
Activity report
• February: Total incidents, 496; crimianl offenses reported, 66; criminal offenses founded, 62; criminal offenses cleared, 41; crashes, 44; fatal crashes, 1; hit-and-run crashes, 4; number injured, 6; DUI arrests, 15; DUI-related crashes, 3; traffic citations, 294; warnings, 292.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
PIATT TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Cogan Station woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop.
Troopers reported a 2009 Chevrolet was stopped at 10:13 a.m. March 1 along Route 220 south and Christians Road, Piatt Township, Lycoming County. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
2-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 7:46 a.m. March 3 along Route 220 at Wolf Run Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 2008 Hyundai Sante Fe was traveling south when it stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded left onto Route 220 where it struck a 2008 Ford Focus, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. The driver of the Hyundai will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a domestic involving siblings at 11:44 a.m. March 2 along Alvin Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both of Williamsport, were cited.
