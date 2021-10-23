MONTGOMERY — Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Lauren Lesher will present "Fraud and Scam Prevention" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Mo ntgomery.
Lesher enlisted in the state police in 2016 and is currently the Troop F community services officer (CSO). She was appointed to this position in September and is assigned to the Troop F headquarters in Montoursville.
Her responsibilities include organizing and attending community events, school events, updating school safety plans, providing car seat safety checks and installations, and answering media questions as. She also serves as the animal cruelty liaison for Troop F, assisting troopers with animal cruelty investigations. Lesher has an extensive background in veterinary medicine and is a 2011 graduate of University of Delaware, earning a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
An apple themed social hour will be held following the program. Attendees are invited to bring a paring or pocket knife and any type of refreshment with apples as one of the ingredients. Prizes will be awarded for the most unique apple creations. The knives will be used as part of a fun game of skill.
