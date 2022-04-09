District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg
Aggravated assault
MIFFLINBURG — Aggravated assault and related counts have been filed against a 24-year-old Liverpool man as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3 a.m. April 1 in the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
Kevin Cook, of Pollyanna Avenue, Liverpool, has been charged with aggravated assault (two counts), intimidation of witnesses or victims, strangulation (two counts), endangering welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person (two counts) and simple assault.
The charges were filed after police said Cook choked a woman who had a PFA against him. He is also accused of hitting her on the head with a tequila bottle, smashing a window and grabbing a child by the neck.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. April 19.
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Driving under the influence and related counts have been filed against Colton Bleyer, 23, of Old Route 15, Port Trevorton, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:49 a.m. March 12 at Cherry and North Second streets, Mifflinburg.
Police said they spotted a vehicle driven by Bleyer at a speed greater than the posted 35 mph. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had a blood alcohol concentration of .176%.
A smoking pipe with residue was also reported to have been found in the vehicle. Bleyer has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, drivers required to be licensed, stop signs and yield signs and turning movements and required signals.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. May 3.
Resisting arrest
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A New Berlin man who allegedly became aggressive while being taken into custody on an outstanding warrant has been charged with resist arrest and disorderly conduct.
The charges were filed against Ilya Mironenko, 38, of Green Street, New Berlin, as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:23 p.m. April 1 along Ridge Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. May 10.
Possession with intent to deliver
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Nanticoke woman has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly being found in possession of suspected crack cocaine, and other drugs and paraphernalia, during a traffic stop conducted at 10:39 a.m. April 4 at mile marker 197, Interstate 80, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Kendall Richburg, 33, of West Union Street, has been charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, marijuana — small amount personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
During a traffic stop, troopers said Richburg was found to be in possession of three plastic bags of suspected crack cocaine, two plastic bags of suspected cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, 212 suspected oxycodone pills and 44 endocet pills.
State Police at Milton
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jacob Greenly, 33, of White Deer, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:29 a.m. Feb. 24 at Old Route 15 and Main Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
During the stop, troopers said Greenly was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a fraudulent credit card payment of $700.
A 53-year-old Milton man was the victim of the incident, reported at 2:01 p.m. Feb. 4 along Red Hill Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
