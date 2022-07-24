ALLENTOWN — Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country again after initially spiking during the COVID-19 pandemic. July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and AAA East Central is reminding motorists to take steps to protect their vehicles and catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters change harmful substances in a car’s exhaust gasses (carbon monoxide, nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide and hydrocarbons) into less harmful substances like carbon dioxide and water vapor by means of chemical reactions. The earning potential for catalytic converters is high when they are sold to metal scrappers. Sales may not always be tracked by law enforcement. Two of the three rare earth metals used in catalytic converters, rhodium and palladium, are worth more per ounce than gold.

