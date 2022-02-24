LEWISBURG — The musical selected at Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) for staging in the month ahead was based on what many consider one of the greatest novels of the 19th Century.
Les Miserables, based on the 1862 book Victor Hugo, will be produced at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 3-4 and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the LAHS auditorium. Tickets may be ordered online up to two hours before showtime at www.lewisburgmusical.org.
Set in the early 19th-century France, Les Miserables is the story of Jean Valjean (Ryan Gilmore), a peasant who served 19 years in jail for stealing a loaf of bread for his sister’s starving child. He is prevented from finding work or accommodation and is sheltered by the Bishop of Digne (Liam Cummings).
Valjean attempts to steal the bishop’s silverware and is caught, but the kindly bishop claims he gave him the silver and tells him to use it to begin an honest life. Thus moved, Valjean assumes a new identity and intends to redeem others.
Eight years later, Valjean is a respected factory owner and mayor of his community. He is startled when Javert (Ryan Shabahang), formerly a prison guard, arrives as his new chief of police. Javert witnesses Valjean rescuing a worker trapped under a cart, making him suspect his true identity.
Meanwhile, one of Valjean’s workers, Fantine (Laci Starmack), is fired by the foreman when she is revealed to have an illegitimate daughter, Cosette (Audrey Pennington), living with the greedy Thenardier family to whom Fantine sends her earnings.
On the streets and unwell, Fantine sells her hair, teeth and favors to support Cosette. Javert arrests her when she attacks an abusive customer, but Valjean recognizes her and takes her to the hospital. Learning that a man has been wrongly identified as him, Valjean reveals his identity to the court before returning to the dying Fantine, promising to care for Cosette.
Nine years later, a revolutionist group, Friends of the ABC, plot against the monarchy. Marius (Jonah Carney), a member, is infatuated with Cosette and asks Eponine (Halie Berge), the Thenardier’s daughter, to find her. Marius and Cosette meet and confess their love. Éponine, also in love with Marius, is heartbroken.
In a critical scene set during the French Revolution, Eponine takes a bullet for Marius and dies in his arms. The plot grows more complex as the story concludes with the deaths or redemption of many principal characters.
Values expressed include love, sincerity, forgiveness, sacrifice, and justice versus injustice.
Director’s duties were shared by Sarah Teide, who also served as producer, and Jonathan Walz, assistant director. Teide said they kept the production simple with the chance that coronavirus could have shut it down.
A rotating set was pondered, but was expensive and complicated.
“If you build it, you would have to rebuild the whole floor,” Teide said. “That’s a lot of wood.”
With sets streamlined, the company was free to focus on acting, singing and costumes.
Cast list: Kiran Bei (Joly), Haley Berge (Eponine), Jenna Binney (Young Cosette), Jonah Carney (Marius), Rudy Kristianson-Gural (Courfeyrac), Liam Cummings (Bishop of Digne, Feuilly), Maggie Daly (Lesgles), Ryan Gilmore (Jean Valjean), Taylor Howarth (Babet), Jevin Lauver (Bamatbois, Brujon), Connor Murray (Claquesous), Andrew Nicholls (Enjolras), Audrey Pennington (Cosette), Alessandro Peronne (Combeferre), Naveen Ramsaran (Thenardier), Liam Shabahang (Grantaire), Ryan Shabahang (Javert), Laci Starmack (Fantine), Laura Tranquillo (Madame Thenardier), Suzie Vo (Young Eponine, Gavroche) and Ezra Zook (Montparnasse).
Chorus: Kyra Binney, Grace Bruckhart, Autumn Campbell, Teddy Casimir, Summer Evans, Erica Haefner, Mae Haussman, Liv Heid, Jon Hess, Alana Jacob, Julia Kaszuba, Katie Kelly, Tula Lock, Rae Morgan, Orissa Reed, Haile Shnyder, Jaelyne Taylor and Nia Young.
