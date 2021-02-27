MONTGOMERY — With days to enjoy winter sports dwindling, para-athlete and coach Kevin Bittenbender noted his dad used to say opportunities were few and far between.
"The same is with snow," Bittenbender said. "When you have the opportunity you have to seize the day and seize the moment and take advantage of it. It may be gone next weekend."
One such event, featuring snow shoeing and fat tire biking is coming up at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at Camp Freedom, 287 Number Seven Road, Carbondale.
Bittenbender said Camp Freedom was a place of rejuvenation for veterans first-responders and their families. The upcoming event was open to all. It is co-hosted by the Capital Region Nordic Alliance (CRNA) and the Down Range Off-Road Club with proceeds directed to para-athletes and veterans.
For people who say they don't like snow, Bittenbender, US Para-Olympic team Nordic and biathlon coach, suggested coming out of the "comfort zone" and trying something new.
"For mental health, it's great," he said. "You grow from that experience (and) pushing yourself and trying to find the 'three-P's' I practice. That is, finding a 'purpose, passion and being part of something bigger' than yourself."
Bittenbender, also Down Range Off-Road Club president, added that fat tire bikes and snow shoes would be available for use at the Camp Freedom event. A 2.5K course was being set up for all who wanted to give either activity a try.
The CRNA is looking to expand outdoor activities and trail orienteering to cross-country skiing, sit skiing and other adaptive sports.
"We want to diversify that for people who are disabled and those who have mobility issues," he said. "This week in Schenectady (NY) and we had Johnny Vacca of Poughkeepsie (NY) show up. He was able to ride a fat tire bike."
Bittenbender noted Vacca has a below-knee amputation and was able to complete the course.
Otherwise, the world of para-Olympic winter sports had to face challenges during the last 12 months. Para-athletes or athletes will physical challenges managed to both train and observe limitations.
"It has been really tough with COVID restrictions, but it hasn't deterred us," Bittenbender said. "We've limited the amount of training we can do and the amount of people that can do it. It's unfortunate, but it is what it is."
Bittenbender, who has traveled around the world coaching para-athletes, said putting them or anyone at risk was not going to happen. Going from country to country was impractical and out of the question.
"Some of the restrictions are that you have to do a 14-day quarantine here in country, travel to the next country and do another 14 days," Bittenbender said. "That's 28 days, then compete for a week. If you catch COVID in between those 28 days, then you are restricted from competition."
He said the International Para-Olympic Committee (IPC) was looking at what could be done to keep para-athletes training and competing in the future.
"Unfortunately, our disabled athletes are more susceptible to COVID and getting infections and stuff like that," Bittenbender added. "We have to be more cautious on the para-olympic side of the house and on the able bodied side."
Bittenbdner said he would be taking para-athletes to a training camp from Wednesday, March 17 to Mnday, March 22 at the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club. Email kbittenbender@yahoo.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.