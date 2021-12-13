State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A pair of Snyder County men were cited after troopers responded to a fight in progress at 4:41 p.m. Dec. 9 along Lowell Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Darren Sweigart, 20, and Bailey Sweigart, 18, both of McClure, were cited.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 38-year-old Cogan Station man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 12:44 a.m. Dec. 9 along I-180 westbound, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
A 2004 GMC Envoy was stopped.
Reckless endangerment
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of person recklessly endangering a 38-year-old Unityville man.
The incident was reported at noon Dec. 5 along Log Cabin Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
HEPBURN TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating allegations of harassment by text message.
The alleged incident was reported at 8:15 a.m. Dec. 7 along Sawmill Road, Hepburn Township, Lycoming County.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Deidra Reed, 39, of Williamsport, was arrested following an alleged incident at 5:08 a.m. Dec. 9 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
MONTGOMERY — A 21-year-old Muncy man allegedly struck and damaged the windshield of a 21-year-old Sunbury woman.
The alleged incident was reported at 6:58 a.m. Dec. 5 along Broad Street, Montgomery, Lycoming County. Damages were estimated at $500.
Criminal mischief
PINE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly drove through the yard of a Morris man, performing donuts and causing damage.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored late-1980s, early ‘90s Ford Ranger or Jeep Cherokee. The suspect driver is described as an 18- to 21-year-old male.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A pair of overhead lights were damaged between 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at Hughesville Chiropractic, police reported.
The alleged incident caused damages estimated at $100.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A window was damaged between 3 p.m. Dec. 6 and 5 a.m. Dec. 8 at Dollys Diner, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone accessed the online Kohl’s account of a 50-year-old Muncy woman and made unauthorized purchases totaling $1,728.28, police reported.
The incident occurred between 8 a.m. Dec. 1 and 8 a.m. Dec. 5 along Keehn Lane, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole gas and motor oil from a Kwik Fill along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. Dec. 7. The value of items stolen was listed at $64.56. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — During a traffic stop, the passenger of a 2007 Chrysler was allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Julexis Sanchez, 21, of Williamsport, was charged following the stop at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 27 along East Third and Chatham streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
